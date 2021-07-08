Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,834 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,796. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

