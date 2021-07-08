Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

GBNH traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

