Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

MSFT stock opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

