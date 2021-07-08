Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 7,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 725,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Specifically, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,630 shares of company stock worth $5,216,689. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

