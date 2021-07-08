Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

