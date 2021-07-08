Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.07 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $21.07 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.97 or 0.06471985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.54 or 0.01480979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00397457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00151778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.10 or 0.00627811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00418395 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00331714 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 77,882,460 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.