Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,882 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 5.42% of Grocery Outlet worth $191,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,430 shares of company stock worth $8,482,710. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.36. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,745. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

