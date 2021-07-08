Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $10.200-$10.700 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.83.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.55. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

