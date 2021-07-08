Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,519 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 59,336 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.92% of Groupon worth $28,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

