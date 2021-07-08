Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 15,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $387.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $41.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
