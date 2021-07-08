Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 15,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $387.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

