Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,470 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.