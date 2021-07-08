Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 20,271 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Washington Federal by 8.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after acquiring an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Washington Federal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

