Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,016 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 24.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 17.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTZ stock opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

