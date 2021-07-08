Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 8,470 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNP opened at $48.99 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

