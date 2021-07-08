Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.11% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 126,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSM opened at $12.71 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

