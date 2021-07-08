Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

