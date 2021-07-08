Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in News by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in News by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 365,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

