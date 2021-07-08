Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

