Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SQM opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

