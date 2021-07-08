Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 347,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,860 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $480.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

