Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $419.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.18 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.70 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

