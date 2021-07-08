Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,834,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CoreLogic by 925.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,450,000 after acquiring an additional 665,590 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 465.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 800,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 658,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 620,336 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreLogic stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

