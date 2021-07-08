Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MGU opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.