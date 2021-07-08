Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,405,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

