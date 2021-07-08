Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $69.06 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

