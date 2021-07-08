Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 137,635 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 141,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

