Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after acquiring an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,230,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,979,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

NYSE:LYV opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

