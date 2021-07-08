Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Core-Mark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of CORE opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.