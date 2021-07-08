Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK opened at $390.60 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $396.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

