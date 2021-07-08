Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 19,256 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trustmark worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trustmark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

