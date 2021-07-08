Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

AXTA stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

