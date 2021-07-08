Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 195.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

