Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,829 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,829 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PACW stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

