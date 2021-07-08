Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.