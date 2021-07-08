Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $10,614.66 and approximately $9.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Guider has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.35 or 0.00868642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

