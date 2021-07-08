GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Stock Price Down 0.5%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:GXII)

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

