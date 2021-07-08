GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $29.82 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $29.82 million and $3.88 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000135 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,382,935 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

