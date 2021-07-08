Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 2,113 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Shares of RGA opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

