Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 8,566 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.17% of Ingles Markets worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

