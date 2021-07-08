Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 59,217 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.34 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

