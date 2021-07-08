Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 10,049 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,007,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

