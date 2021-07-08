Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $421,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.82. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.