Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.