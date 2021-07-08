Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after purchasing an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Gentex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 405,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gentex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,033,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after buying an additional 270,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

