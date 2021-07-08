Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.83 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

