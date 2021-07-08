Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.98 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.04. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

