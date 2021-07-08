Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.03 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 183.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of Callaway Golf worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

