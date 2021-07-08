Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Globe Life by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

