Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $1.82 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,922 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,537 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $1,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 94.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 697,699 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $53,130,000 after acquiring an additional 339,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

