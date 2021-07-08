Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,366 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 254,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 118,635 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,113,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 228,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98,753 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

